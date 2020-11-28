Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DTCWY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.47. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $27.75.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

