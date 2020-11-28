Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DBOEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.79. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $19.78.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

