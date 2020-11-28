Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €8.00 Price Target for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TKA. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Independent Research set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.80 ($7.99).

FRA TKA opened at €5.56 ($6.55) on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp AG has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.68.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

