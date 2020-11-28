DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond cut its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -224.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

