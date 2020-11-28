Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Resources Inc. is oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production and development of natural gas properties in the Gulf Coast region located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama. It also has properties primarily located in Montana, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. Denbury Resources Inc is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DEN. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Denbury from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Denbury from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of DEN opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. Denbury has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 4.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

In other Denbury news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 30,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $546,516.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,686 shares of company stock worth $4,606,143. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,311,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

