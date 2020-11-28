Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

DELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.68.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $13,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,922,882.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 146,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $9,747,040.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 457,720 shares in the company, valued at $30,442,957.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,362,158 shares of company stock worth $91,967,751 over the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

