Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dell Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.68.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day moving average is $59.35. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 126,001 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $8,474,827.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 522,299 shares in the company, valued at $35,129,830.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $4,505,359.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 222,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,743,666.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,362,158 shares of company stock valued at $91,967,751 in the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Dell Technologies by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Dell Technologies by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.