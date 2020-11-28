Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Position Boosted by Seeyond

Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 61,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 13,658.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 187.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 95,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 38.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 121,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 146,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $9,747,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 457,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,442,957.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $13,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,922,882.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,362,158 shares of company stock valued at $91,967,751. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $69.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.35. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DELL. UBS Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

