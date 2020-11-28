Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $281.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.77.
NYSE:DE opened at $261.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The stock has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.41.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,382,536,000 after purchasing an additional 646,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,535,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,787,701,000 after acquiring an additional 85,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,810,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,802,000 after purchasing an additional 229,460 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 106.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 21.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,585,000 after purchasing an additional 362,615 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.
