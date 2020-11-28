Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) PT Set at €45.00 by UBS Group

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BN. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €63.23 ($74.39).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €52.78 ($62.09) on Thursday. Danone S.A. has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business’s 50-day moving average is €52.21 and its 200 day moving average is €57.56.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

