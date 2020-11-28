Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) PT Set at €45.00 by UBS Group

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2020 // Comments off

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BN. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €63.23 ($74.39).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €52.78 ($62.09) on Thursday. Danone S.A. has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business’s 50-day moving average is €52.21 and its 200 day moving average is €57.56.

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Analyst Recommendations for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.