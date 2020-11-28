DA Davidson Raises Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $80.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Vertical Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Dycom Industries to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dycom Industries to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of DY stock opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.77 and its 200-day moving average is $51.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.95 and a beta of 1.80. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $78.71.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $810.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.88 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DY. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

