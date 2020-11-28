Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $416.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cue Biopharma will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cameron Gray bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 672,500 shares in the company, valued at $10,087,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 446.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

