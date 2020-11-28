CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ CSPI opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.96. CSP has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $15.85.
CSP Company Profile
