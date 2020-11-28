CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.96. CSP has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

