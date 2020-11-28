Critical Review: Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) versus Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Twist Bioscience has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Twist Bioscience and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 0 1 3 0 2.75 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus target price of $89.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.39%. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 280.95%. Given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $54.38 million 94.18 -$107.67 million ($3.92) -29.25 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.25 million ($1.06) -4.95

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twist Bioscience. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience -199.98% -57.24% -44.72% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -339.86% -144.74%

Summary

Twist Bioscience beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation has collaboration agreements with Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. and SchrÃ¶dinger Inc. It also has a partnership with Serimmune Inc. to identify and evaluate SARS-CoV-2 therapeutic antibody candidates. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival. It is developing NurOwn for various neurodegenerative diseases, including its lead indication, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, as well as in Phase II for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, and preclinical trial for Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, and autism spectrum disorder. The company has a partnership with Catalent for the manufacture of NurOwn, an autologous cellular therapy. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

