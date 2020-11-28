Critical Review: Tengasco (NYSE:TGC) and PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

Tengasco (NYSE:TGC) and PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tengasco and PetroChina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tengasco -36.89% -23.87% -16.68% PetroChina -0.56% -0.88% -0.47%

3.3% of Tengasco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of PetroChina shares are held by institutional investors. 51.4% of Tengasco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Tengasco has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroChina has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tengasco and PetroChina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tengasco $4.91 million 2.43 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A PetroChina $361.52 billion 0.17 $6.61 billion $3.59 9.47

PetroChina has higher revenue and earnings than Tengasco.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tengasco and PetroChina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tengasco 0 0 0 0 N/A PetroChina 2 4 4 0 2.20

PetroChina has a consensus target price of $40.45, indicating a potential upside of 18.97%. Given PetroChina’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PetroChina is more favorable than Tengasco.

Summary

PetroChina beats Tengasco on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tengasco Company Profile

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 174 producing oil wells, 13 shut-in wells, and 37 active disposal wells. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. Its Refining and Chemicals segment refines crude oil and petroleum products; and produces and markets primary petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products, and other chemical products. The company's Marketing segment is involved in marketing of refined products and trading business. Its Natural Gas and Pipeline segment engages in the transmission of natural gas, crude oil, and refined products; and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a total length of 87,144 km, including 53,291 km of natural gas pipelines, 20,091 km of crude oil pipelines, and 13,762 km of refined product pipelines. The company is also involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil sands and coalbed methane; trading of crude oil and petrochemical products; storage, chemical engineering, storage facilities, service station, and transportation facilities and related businesses; import and export of goods and technology; and import and export agency business, as well as provision of technology promotion, professional contractor, and main contractor services; and production and sales of basic and derivative chemical, and other chemical products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. PetroChina Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

