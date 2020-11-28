Critical Review: Target (NYSE:TGT) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ)

Target (NYSE:TGT) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Target has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuesday Morning has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Target and Tuesday Morning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target 4.16% 30.25% 7.95% Tuesday Morning -19.01% -137.12% -24.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Target and Tuesday Morning’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target $78.11 billion 1.15 $3.28 billion $6.39 28.13 Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.06 -$166.33 million N/A N/A

Target has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Target and Tuesday Morning, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Target 0 7 16 3 2.85 Tuesday Morning 0 0 0 0 N/A

Target currently has a consensus price target of $149.14, suggesting a potential downside of 17.04%. Given Target’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Target is more favorable than Tuesday Morning.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Target shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Target shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Target beats Tuesday Morning on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings. It sells its products through its stores; and digital channels, including Target.com. As of March 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 1,900 stores. Target Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. On May 27, 2020, Tuesday Morning Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.

