Critical Review: Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) versus Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV)

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) and Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Global has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simulated Environment Concepts has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Liberty Global and Simulated Environment Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Global 104.07% -3.19% -0.87% Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Global and Simulated Environment Concepts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Global $11.54 billion 1.15 $11.52 billion ($2.16) -10.50 Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Liberty Global has higher revenue and earnings than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.9% of Liberty Global shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Liberty Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.6% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Global and Simulated Environment Concepts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Global 1 6 7 0 2.43 Simulated Environment Concepts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liberty Global presently has a consensus price target of $29.72, suggesting a potential upside of 31.02%. Given Liberty Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Liberty Global is more favorable than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Summary

Liberty Global beats Simulated Environment Concepts on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage. The company also provides community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the Internet; public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places. In addition, its cable operations comprise various tiers of digital video programming and audio services, as well as offers digital video recorders, multimedia home gateway systems, and various mobile applications. The company's channel offerings include general entertainment, sports, movies, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. Further, it provides mobile services, such as voice, short message service, and Internet access; and circuit-switched telephony services. Additionally, the company offers voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. Liberty Global plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule. The company also offers components, parts, accessories, and peripheral massage and health related items. Its products are used in various environments, such as corporate employee lounges, relaxation centers, gyms and health clubs, doctor's offices, hotels, tanning and beauty salons/spas, luxury accommodations, gulf clubs, ski lounges, shopping centers and malls, airports, cruise ships, luxury yachts, and homes. Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Miami, Florida.

