Critical Review: Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) versus Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) and Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otter Tail has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Clearway Energy and Otter Tail’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy $1.03 billion 5.77 -$11.00 million ($0.10) -295.10 Otter Tail $919.50 million 1.82 $86.85 million $2.17 18.77

Otter Tail has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clearway Energy. Clearway Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Otter Tail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.8% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Otter Tail shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Otter Tail shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Clearway Energy and Otter Tail, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy 0 3 1 0 2.25 Otter Tail 0 0 3 0 3.00

Clearway Energy presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.89%. Otter Tail has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.73%. Given Otter Tail’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Otter Tail is more favorable than Clearway Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Clearway Energy and Otter Tail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy 3.81% 2.27% 0.53% Otter Tail 9.90% 10.93% 3.78%

Dividends

Clearway Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Otter Tail pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Clearway Energy pays out -1,250.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Otter Tail pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Clearway Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Otter Tail has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Clearway Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Otter Tail beats Clearway Energy on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems. The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,530 net MW thermal equivalent; and electric generation capacity of 139 net MWs. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. Clearway Energy, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. markets. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind and hydro, and natural gas and oil sources. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 132,578 residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers. Its Manufacturing segment stamps, fabricates, welds, paints, and laser cuts metal components for use in the recreational vehicle, agricultural, oil and gas, lawn and garden, industrial equipment, health and fitness, and enclosure industries; manufactures and fabricates parts for off-road equipment, mining machinery, oil fields and offshore oil rigs, wind industry components, broadcast antennae, and farm equipment; and provides laser cutting services and stamping to weldments and assemblies for metal fabrication buyers and original equipment manufacturers. It also manufactures and sells thermoformed products for the horticulture industry; and clamshell packing, blister packs, returnable pallets, and handling trays for shipping and storing odd-shaped or difficult-to-handle parts for customers in the medical and life sciences, industrial, recreation, and electronics industries. The company's Plastics segment manufactures polyvinyl chloride pipes for municipal water, rural water, wastewater, storm drainage system, and other uses. This segment markets its products to wholesalers and distributors through independent sales representatives, company salespersons, and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Otter Tail Power Company and changed its name to Otter Tail Corporation in 2001. Otter Tail Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

