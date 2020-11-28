Critical Contrast: New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) versus Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) and Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

New York City REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Equity LifeStyle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Equity LifeStyle Properties pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity LifeStyle Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Equity LifeStyle Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

85.1% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for New York City REIT and Equity LifeStyle Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York City REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Equity LifeStyle Properties 0 2 4 0 2.67

New York City REIT currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.13%. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus target price of $69.40, indicating a potential upside of 18.21%. Given New York City REIT’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe New York City REIT is more favorable than Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Profitability

This table compares New York City REIT and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York City REIT N/A N/A N/A Equity LifeStyle Properties 20.27% 16.66% 5.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New York City REIT and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York City REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Equity LifeStyle Properties $1.04 billion 10.31 $279.14 million $2.09 28.09

Equity LifeStyle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than New York City REIT.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties beats New York City REIT on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) is a real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City, particularly Manhattan.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

