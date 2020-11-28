Critical Contrast: General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) versus AeroCentury (NYSE:ACY)

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) and AeroCentury (NYSE:ACY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

General Finance has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AeroCentury has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares General Finance and AeroCentury’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Finance $356.48 million 0.69 $7.95 million $0.65 12.51 AeroCentury $25.61 million 0.13 -$16.66 million N/A N/A

General Finance has higher revenue and earnings than AeroCentury.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.5% of General Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of AeroCentury shares are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of General Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of AeroCentury shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for General Finance and AeroCentury, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Finance 0 1 1 0 2.50 AeroCentury 0 0 0 0 N/A

General Finance presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.70%. Given General Finance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe General Finance is more favorable than AeroCentury.

Profitability

This table compares General Finance and AeroCentury’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Finance 1.97% 19.53% 3.58% AeroCentury -199.66% -256.67% -16.29%

Summary

General Finance beats AeroCentury on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation. Its modular space products comprise office or portable building containers, ground level offices, and modular buildings and offices for use in general administrative office spaces, military installations, workforce living accommodations, bank branches, classrooms/education, construction offices, day-care facilities, dormitories, general administrative office space, healthcare and rental facilities, retail space, and shelters. The company's liquid containment products consist of portable liquid storage tanks for well-site liquid containment needs, expansion/upgrade projects, highway construction/groundwater sewage, infrastructure projects, major industrial projects, mining pit pump works, municipal sewer and water projects, non-residential construction projects, pipeline construction and maintenance, and refinery turnarounds. It also provides steps, ramps, furniture, portable toilets, security systems, shelving, mud pumps, hoses, splitter valves, tee connectors, and other items used in connection with leased equipment. In addition, the company offers temporary prison holding cells, hoarding units, blast-resistant units, workforce living accommodations, temporary retail frontage units, and observatory units customized from storage containers, as well as shipping container modifications, specialty trailers and tanks, chassis, storm shelters, and trash hoppers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines. As of March 30, 2020, the company's aircraft portfolio consisted of eleven aircraft held for lease, six aircraft held under sales-type or direct finance leases, and seven aircraft held for sale. AeroCentury Corp. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

