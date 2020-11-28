Critical Comparison: Myomo (NYSE:MYO) and Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) and Myomo (NYSE:MYO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Edwards Lifesciences and Myomo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edwards Lifesciences $4.35 billion 12.22 $1.05 billion $1.86 45.84 Myomo $3.84 million 8.57 -$10.71 million ($19.35) -0.37

Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Myomo. Myomo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edwards Lifesciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Edwards Lifesciences and Myomo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edwards Lifesciences 2 5 13 0 2.55 Myomo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus target price of $87.72, indicating a potential upside of 2.89%. Myomo has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.46%. Given Myomo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Myomo is more favorable than Edwards Lifesciences.

Risk & Volatility

Edwards Lifesciences has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myomo has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Myomo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Myomo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Edwards Lifesciences and Myomo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edwards Lifesciences 18.18% 29.00% 18.10% Myomo -316.37% -180.04% -122.05%

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences beats Myomo on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral surgical valve replacement; aortic heart valves; annuloplasty rings; cardiac cannula devices; beating heart mitral valve repair system for the treatment of degenerative mitral valve diseases, as well as various procedure-enabling platforms to advance minimally invasive surgery. In addition, it offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patient's heart function and fluid status in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; arterial pressure monitoring products oximetry central venous catheters, as well as monitoring platforms that display a patient's physiological information; and Acumen Hypotension Prediction Index, which alerts clinicians in advance of a patient developing low blood pressure. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc., a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community. Its products are designed to help restore function in individuals with neuromuscular conditions due to brachial plexus injury, stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and other neurological disorders. The company sells its products to orthotics and prosthetics providers, the Veterans Health Administration, rehabilitation hospitals, and distributors. Myomo, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

