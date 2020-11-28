Critical Comparison: Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) versus Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) and Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Live Nation Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A Live Nation Entertainment -9.36% -61.92% -6.83%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and Live Nation Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Live Nation Entertainment 0 4 5 0 2.56

Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus price target of $59.75, suggesting a potential downside of 11.13%. Given Live Nation Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Live Nation Entertainment is more favorable than Esports Entertainment Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Live Nation Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Entertainment Group N/A N/A -$10.35 million ($0.68) -6.75 Live Nation Entertainment $11.55 billion 1.26 $69.89 million ($0.02) -3,361.50

Live Nation Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Esports Entertainment Group. Live Nation Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Esports Entertainment Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Esports Entertainment Group has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Nation Entertainment has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Live Nation Entertainment beats Esports Entertainment Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc. and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. in May 2017. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Birkirkara, Malta.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content. This segment also provides management and other services to artists. The Ticketing segment manages the ticketing operations, including the provision of ticketing software and services to clients, as well as ticket resale services; and offers online access for customers relating to ticket and event information through its primary Websites, livenation.com and ticketmaster.com. This segment sells tickets for its events, as well as for third-party clients in various live event categories, such as arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters, music clubs, concert promoters, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums, and theaters. It sells tickets through Websites, mobile apps, ticket outlets, and telephone call centers. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment sells sponsorships and placement of advertising, including signage, online advertising, and promotional programs, as well as live streaming and music-related content; and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and Websites. This segment also manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs, as well as develops, books, and produces custom events or programs for specific brands. As of December 31, 2019, it owned, operated, or leased 143 entertainment venues in North America and 79 entertainment venues internationally. The company was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. in January 2010. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.