Critical Analysis: Bally’s (BALY) and The Competition

Bally’s (NYSE: BALY) is one of 41 public companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bally’s to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Bally's alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bally’s and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bally’s 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bally’s Competitors 735 2591 3191 130 2.41

Bally’s currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.30%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential downside of 11.42%. Given Bally’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bally’s is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Bally’s and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bally’s -3.21% -1.12% -0.16% Bally’s Competitors -9.74% -18.54% -1.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bally’s and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bally’s $523.58 million $55.13 million 25.75 Bally’s Competitors $3.24 billion $308.62 million 34.88

Bally’s’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bally’s. Bally’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Bally’s has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bally’s’ rivals have a beta of 1.62, meaning that their average stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Bally’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.7% of Bally’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bally’s beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado. As of September 30, 2020, it owned and operated nine casinos that comprise 10,359 slot machines, 300 gaming tables, 54 stadium gaming positions, 49 dining establishments, 26 bars, 1,290 hotel rooms, and 4 entertainment venues, as well as a horse racetrack. The company was formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Bally's Corporation in November 2020. Bally's Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.