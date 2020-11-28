CRH (NYSE:CRH) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
CRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.
Shares of CRH stock opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. CRH has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $42.56. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
About CRH
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.
