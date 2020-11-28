CRH (NYSE:CRH) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of CRH stock opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. CRH has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $42.56. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 23.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 74,329 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 47.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 11.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 415,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,124,000 after purchasing an additional 42,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.