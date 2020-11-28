Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 45.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,270,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,031,343 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $8,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,598,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 911,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,637,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after buying an additional 8,469,730 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 33,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,905,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 31,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of CPG opened at $1.98 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $4.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. Analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.53.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.