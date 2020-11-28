Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €93.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH)

Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €96.67 ($113.73).

WCH opened at €102.15 ($120.18) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €89.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Wacker Chemie AG has a 1 year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 1 year high of €96.04 ($112.99). The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

