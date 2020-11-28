Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€9.50” Price Target for UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG)

Credit Suisse Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UCG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €9.67 ($11.38).

UniCredit S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 52-week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

