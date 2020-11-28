Credit Suisse Group Raises Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $116.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $97.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BBY. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Best Buy to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Best Buy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.27.

NYSE:BBY opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.55. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $50,729,943.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 692,479 shares of company stock valued at $80,260,322. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,922.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,708 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 67,211 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,545 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,557 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 88,992 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 36,464 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,741 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

