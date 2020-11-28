Credit Suisse Group Boosts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $210.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SQ. Oppenheimer upgraded Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Compass Point raised Square from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.85.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE SQ opened at $212.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.77 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.56 and its 200-day moving average is $138.79. Square has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $215.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $30,786,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,446 shares in the company, valued at $43,015,122.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $593,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,729.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 883,854 shares of company stock worth $156,691,117. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Square by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.