Credit Suisse Group Boosts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $255.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BURL. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.60.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $221.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of -85.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.29 and its 200-day moving average is $201.49. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 31.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total value of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1,491.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 610,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 572,059 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,094,000 after purchasing an additional 528,772 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,702,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,272,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1,485.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 205,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,689,000 after purchasing an additional 192,147 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

