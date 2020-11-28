Cream Price Tops $0.0007 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 28th. One Cream coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. Cream has a market cap of $31,338.33 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cream has traded 56.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,236.76 or 0.99243182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00031418 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.94 or 0.00598442 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.22 or 0.00617362 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00128723 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007274 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

