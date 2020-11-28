Craig Hallum Boosts Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Price Target to $23.00

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TITN. BidaskClub raised shares of Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Titan Machinery from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Titan Machinery from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.75.

TITN stock opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $423.85 million, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.94.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 307.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

