Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporacion America Airports SA is a focused on acquiring, developing and operating airport concessions. The Company is a private sector airport operator. It operates primarily in Latin America, Europe and Eurasia. Corporacion America Airports SA is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Corporación América Airports from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE CAAP opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $510.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.52. Corporación América Airports has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.49). Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 18.91% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corporación América Airports will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAAP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Corporación América Airports by 1,871.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 19,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Corporación América Airports by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corporación América Airports

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

