Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 29.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,997 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Corning were worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 90,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,214,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Corning by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 61,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 2.2% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 60.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Corning stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.45, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,614 shares of company stock worth $4,296,225 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

