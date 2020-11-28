CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 493.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 651,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 541,650 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.84% of CoreLogic worth $44,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLGX. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its position in shares of CoreLogic by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in CoreLogic in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in CoreLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $78.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $79.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $436.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.54 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLGX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

