Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. Core Molding Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

In other news, CEO David L. Duvall purchased 4,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,301,279.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Zimmer purchased 5,007 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $37,452.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,602.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,624 shares of company stock valued at $179,845.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 344,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

