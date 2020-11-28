Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. Core Molding Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $11.70.
In other news, CEO David L. Duvall purchased 4,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,301,279.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Zimmer purchased 5,007 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $37,452.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,602.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,624 shares of company stock valued at $179,845.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.
