Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD) and Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Financial Survey

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) and Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Daktronics and Conversion Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daktronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Conversion Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Daktronics and Conversion Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daktronics 0.16% 0.50% 0.25% Conversion Labs -35.92% N/A -260.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Daktronics and Conversion Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daktronics $608.93 million 0.34 $490,000.00 N/A N/A Conversion Labs $12.47 million 11.55 -$3.14 million N/A N/A

Daktronics has higher revenue and earnings than Conversion Labs.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.6% of Daktronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Daktronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Daktronics has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Daktronics beats Conversion Labs on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms. It also provides control components for video displays in live event applications; message displays; ITS dynamic message signs, including LED displays for road management, mass transit, and aviation applications; digit and directional displays for use in parking facilities; and sound systems for outdoor sports venues. In addition, the company offers out-of-home advertising displays comprising billboards and street furniture displays; DataTime product line that consists of outdoor time and temperature displays; and Fuelight digit displays designed for the petroleum industry. Further, it provides ADFLOW DMS systems that include indoor networked solutions for retailers, convenience stores, and other businesses; and Venus Control Suite, Show Control, Vanguard, and others, as well as maintenance and professional services related to its products. The company sells its products through direct sales and resellers. Daktronics, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Brookings, South Dakota.

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc. operates as an online direct-to-consumer marketing and telemedicine company worldwide. Its products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in-foamer for treating hair loss; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune and gut support; RexMD for the treatment of cold sores, mental health, and various other medical conditions faced by men's; SOSRx, a telemedicine brand that offers prescription medications and over-the-counter emergency preparation supplies for disaster situations, such as flu epidemics, bacterial outbreaks, bioterrorism and water supply failures, and others; and PDFSimpli, a PDF conversion software. The company sells its products through advertisements, and social media and e-commerce platforms, as well as retailers, wholesalers, and physician offices. The company was formerly known as Immudyne, Inc. and changed its name to Conversion Labs, Inc. in June 2018. Conversion Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

