Contrasting MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) & SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MiMedx Group and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group -37.28% -347.59% -63.83% SANUWAVE Health -1,583.12% N/A -420.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MiMedx Group and SANUWAVE Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group $299.26 million 2.46 -$25.58 million N/A N/A SANUWAVE Health $1.03 million 76.97 -$10.43 million N/A N/A

SANUWAVE Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MiMedx Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MiMedx Group and SANUWAVE Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SANUWAVE Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

SANUWAVE Health has a consensus target price of $0.34, suggesting a potential upside of 100.35%. Given SANUWAVE Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SANUWAVE Health is more favorable than MiMedx Group.

Summary

MiMedx Group beats SANUWAVE Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts. The company's proprietary processing methodology employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its biomaterial platform technologies include EpiFix, a semi-permeable protective barrier membrane product used for the treatment of chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, arterial ulcers, pressure ulcers, and burns; AmnioFix, a semi-permeable protective barrier membrane product for the treatment of wounds related to surgical procedures; EpiCord and AmnioCord that are dehydrated human umbilical cord allografts intended for homologous applications; and AmnioFill, a connective tissue matrix derived from placental disc, umbilical cord, and amnion/chorion tissues. Its products have applications in the areas of wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales agents, and third party representatives, as well as independent distributors. MiMedx Group, Inc. is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and the Asia Pacific. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company's lead regenerative product is the dermaPACE device that has completed its Phase III clinical studies for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. It markets and sells its devices and accessories. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

