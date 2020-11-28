Contrasting Hornbeck Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOSSQ) & Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Hornbeck Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOSSQ) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Hornbeck Offshore Services has a beta of -1.2, indicating that its share price is 220% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hornbeck Offshore Services and Norwegian Cruise Line’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hornbeck Offshore Services $225.66 million 0.00 -$138.81 million N/A N/A Norwegian Cruise Line $6.46 billion 1.01 $930.23 million $5.09 4.65

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue and earnings than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Profitability

This table compares Hornbeck Offshore Services and Norwegian Cruise Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hornbeck Offshore Services -84.69% -16.34% -7.18% Norwegian Cruise Line -43.46% -4.47% -1.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hornbeck Offshore Services and Norwegian Cruise Line, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hornbeck Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Norwegian Cruise Line 1 0 2 0 2.33

Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential downside of 16.95%. Given Norwegian Cruise Line’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Norwegian Cruise Line is more favorable than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line beats Hornbeck Offshore Services on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hornbeck Offshore Services

Hornbeck Offshore provides technologically advanced, new generation OSVs serving the offshore oil and gas industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and in select international markets. The focus of their OSV business is on complex exploration and production activities, which include deepwater, deep well and other logistically demanding projects. They also transport petroleum products through their tug and tank barge segment serving the energy industry, primarily in the northeastern United States and Puerto Rico.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye. As of February 20, 2020, the company had 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor, international travel advisor, and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

