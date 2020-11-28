Contrasting Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) and Canyon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CYBA)

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) and Canyon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CYBA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capital Bancorp and Canyon Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Bancorp $107.87 million 1.57 $16.90 million $1.21 10.24 Canyon Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Canyon Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Bancorp and Canyon Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Bancorp 15.13% 15.12% 1.28% Canyon Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canyon Bancorp has a beta of 7.07, meaning that its stock price is 607% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Capital Bancorp and Canyon Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Canyon Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capital Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.15%. Given Capital Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Capital Bancorp is more favorable than Canyon Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capital Bancorp beats Canyon Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services. It also provides lending services, such as residential and commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as credit cards; and loans to individuals comprising secured and unsecured installment and term, car, and boat loans. In addition, the company originates residential mortgages for sale in the secondary market; and offers short-term secured real estate financing services. It operates through five commercial bank branches, four mortgage offices, one loan production office, a limited service branch, corporate offices, and operations facilities in the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Canyon Bancorp Company Profile

Canyon Bancorp went out of business. Canyon Bancorp was founded in 2006 and is based in Palm Springs, California.

