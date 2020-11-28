Contrasting Canyon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CYBA) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Canyon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CYBA) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Canyon Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Canyon Bancorp and Capital Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canyon Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Capital Bancorp $107.87 million 1.57 $16.90 million $1.21 10.24

Capital Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Canyon Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Canyon Bancorp and Capital Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canyon Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Capital Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.15%. Given Capital Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capital Bancorp is more favorable than Canyon Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Canyon Bancorp has a beta of 7.07, meaning that its share price is 607% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canyon Bancorp and Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canyon Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Capital Bancorp 15.13% 15.12% 1.28%

Summary

Capital Bancorp beats Canyon Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canyon Bancorp Company Profile

Canyon Bancorp went out of business. Canyon Bancorp was founded in 2006 and is based in Palm Springs, California.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services. It also provides lending services, such as residential and commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as credit cards; and loans to individuals comprising secured and unsecured installment and term, car, and boat loans. In addition, the company originates residential mortgages for sale in the secondary market; and offers short-term secured real estate financing services. It operates through five commercial bank branches, four mortgage offices, one loan production office, a limited service branch, corporate offices, and operations facilities in the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Canyon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canyon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.