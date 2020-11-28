Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Upgraded to Buy at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.60. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.48). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Rubber Technologies, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

