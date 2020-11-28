Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 97,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Tractor Supply at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $139.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $157.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.15.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,461,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,825 shares of company stock worth $24,535,604. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

