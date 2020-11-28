Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 683,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,087,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Baker Hughes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 40,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.68. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $25.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

BKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli acquired 71,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,795.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $417,303,808.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

