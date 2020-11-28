Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $10.31 Million Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in RH by 148.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Shares of RH stock opened at $462.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $389.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.62. RH has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $462.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. RH had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on RH from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RH from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.56.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

