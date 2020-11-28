Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 777,262 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777,262 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Gold Fields worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gold Fields by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,508,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,503,000 after acquiring an additional 461,848 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 264.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,599,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687,542 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 44.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,839,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,330 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Gold Fields by 7.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,567,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,714,000 after acquiring an additional 445,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Gold Fields by 156.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,113,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.73.

GFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.25 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

