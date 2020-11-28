Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 40,717 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 40,717 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 145,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,294,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37,822.9% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 182,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,659,000 after buying an additional 181,928 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $21,571,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 222.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 263,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,034,000 after buying an additional 182,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.35.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $235.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.07. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The firm has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

