Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 235,747 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 235,747 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $9,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 40.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 5.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 15.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 5,380.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 48,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in The Progressive during the second quarter worth about $324,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total transaction of $555,338.40. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $311,094.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,670 shares of company stock worth $11,742,637. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Argus lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays began coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Progressive from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $88.43 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.93 and its 200 day moving average is $88.17.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

