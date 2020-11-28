Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200,947 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 125.3% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 66.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 13.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $19,660,527. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $175.25 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.93.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

