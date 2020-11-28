Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Domino’s Pizza worth $14,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $108,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $624,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,970 shares of company stock worth $839,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.86.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $390.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.08 and a 12-month high of $435.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.46.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

